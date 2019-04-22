Blake Shelton To Perform Concert To Benefit ‘Musicians On Call’

Next month, Blake Shelton will perform at Musicians On Call's 20th Anniversary Kick-Off Celebration. Proceeds will help the non-profit bring live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities such as children's hospitals, VA hospitals, and hospices.

Along with the performance, a silent auction will be held and artist Lauren Alaina will receive the Music Heals Award thanks to her commitment to volunteering

The show will be held May 31 at a small theatre inside the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. Ticket prices have not been revealed.

Artist supporting the cause have included Bruce Springsteen, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Justin Timberlake, and Ed Sheeran.