Blake Shelton Pranks Gambler At His Machine

It’s no secret that Blake Shelton likes to have a little fun, and it seems he recently had a little fun with an unsuspecting gambler in Las Vegas.

Video posted by Blake’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani shows him walking up to a woman who just happened to be gambling at a Blake-themed slot machine. He simply stood beside her to see how she was doing and when she looked up and noticed who it was she got the shock of her life.

Gwen captioned the video, “When @blakeshelton surprises u when your gambling at @phvegas on his Own slot machine !!!”