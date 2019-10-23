Blake Shelton Released Album Details

October 23, 2019
Blake Shelton releases brand new single "God's Country"

Blake Shelton revealed the cover art and tracklisting for his new album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. 

The 12-song record, which is a mixture of old favorites and five new songs, will come out on December 13th. 

1. "God’s Country"

2. "Hell Right" (feat. Trace Adkins)

3. "Nobody But You"

4. "Came Here to Forget"

5. "She’s Got a Way with Words" 

6. "A Guy With a Girl"

7. "Every Time I Hear That Song" 

8. "I’ll Name the Dogs" 

.9. "I Lived It"

10. "Turnin’ Me On" 

11. "Jesus Got a Tight Grip" 

12. "Tequila Sheila"

