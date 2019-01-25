Blake Shelton Rock Nashville With Two-Hour Pop Up Show

Blake Shelton surprised fans with a pop up show in Nashville earlier this week to get him ready for his upcoming “Friends and Heroes Tour,” and lucky fans who got in were treated to quite a show.

Blake played a two-hour set for fans, featuring several deep cuts, many of which were requested by those in the crowd at his Old Red bar. He opened the show with “Neon Light” and “All About Tonight,” and also performed songs like “Austin,” “The Baby,” his Conway Twitty cover “Goodbye Time,” and “Playboys of the Southwestern World.”

Blake was also joined by a few guests, including Raelynnn, who performed “God Made Girls,” and joined Blake for “Boys Round Here,” and “The Voice” contestant Pryor Baird, who performed Merle Haggard’s “Working Man Blues.