Blake Shelton Shares Video For “God’s Country”

Blake Shelton just dropped the video for his latest single “God’s Country,” which has him showing the strength it takes to live in his homestate Oklahoma, with clips of him fighting dust storms and rain, as well as other farmers fighting the elements.

“Well I can tell you one thing for damn sure, Oklahoma is God’s Country so that’s where we shot the music video for the song,” Blake shares. “We spent four days shooting there in and around Tishomingo, getting connected to the land, the environment and the spirit of the music.”

He adds, “As I’ve said before, I was born in Oklahoma and I’ll be buried there and (director) Sophie Muller, who’s a well-known video director, really captured the countryside in a stark and vivid way.”