Blake Shelton Wins Top Country Artist At The People’s Choice Awards

The People’s Choice Awards were handed out last night, with Blake Shelton winning Country Artist of 2019, beating out such fellow artists as Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and more. Of course, Blake already knows what it feels like to win the award, since he took home the trophy last year.

"I'm really glad I won this, because I was the only person at my table who hasn't won anything tonight, and it was starting to get a little bit embarrassing,” he told the audience. “I want to say thank you to the people, to the fans, country music fans and thank you to my NBC ‘Voice’ family, it's been awesome. It's been an incredible ride.” Of course he also gave a shout out to his gal, noting, “I want to say Gwen Stefani, I love the s--t out of you. Thank you."