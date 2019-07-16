Brad Paisley Advised Against Chris Lane’s Proposal Plans

Chris Lane recently proposed to "Bachelor” alum Lauren Bushnell, by writing her a special song, and then shared the very special moment with fans on social media. But it turns out, if he listened to Brad Paisley the proposal would have happened much differently.

Chris is currently opening for Brad on tour, and apparently Chris ran his proposal plans by the singer, who advised him against it. “It was interesting, because he told me that he was going to propose, and he had got this song ready,” Brad tells “People.” “I had some friends on the [tour] bus, and they were all like, ‘That sounds pretty awesome,’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t do that,” noting, “I’m glad he didn’t listen to me because it worked out great."

So, why was Brad against it? Well, apparently it was because it was so very different from the way he proposed to wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley. “The way he proposed was so opposite of what I did,” Brad shares. “I surprised her, and we were completely alone out on the end of a pier in Venice in Los Angeles. Nobody could really see us, and that was a safety net — in case she took off running down the pier.”

As for whether he has any advice on marriage, Brad notes, “humor is probably the key. And he’s great at that,” adding “Chris is a nut, and getting to know him this year, I had no idea what a sort of free spirit, crazy guy he is. I think that kind of sense of humor will serve him well in his marriage.”