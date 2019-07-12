Brad Paisley To Be Guest Judge On 'America's Got Talent'

Brad Paisley will join Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel to be a guest judge on Tuesday's (July 16th) episode of NBC's America's Got Talent. Other guest judges appearing over the next four weeks include NBA star Dwyane Wade, actress Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and comedian and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno.

Each guest judge will have their own Golden Buzzer to share with an act that they feel should go straight to the live shows, which begin airing on August 13th from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

America’s Got Talent wrapped its audition rounds on Wednesday (July 10th) night with more than 70 acts moving through to the middle rounds. They will have another opportunity to perform for the judges’ panel before facing the possibility of elimination.