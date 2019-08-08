Brad Paisley Celebrates New Americans On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Brad Paisley helped some new American citizens celebrate their citizenship in a pretty hysterical way. In case you missed it, Brad turned up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to serenade a group of recently naturalized citizens in song.

Lyrics to the tune included, “Congratulations citizens / We’re happy that you’re here / Come on in and take a load off / Grab yourself an ice-cold beer,” with other lines joked about things like wearing socks with crocs, blowing fingers off with fireworks, deep fried butter at a county fair and more.