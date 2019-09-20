Brad Paisley Lands His Own ABC Special

Brad Paisley is getting his own ABC special. “Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special” will be an hour long variety special, which, according to the network, will feature a “combination of Paisley's signature humor, unexpected surprises, heartfelt field pieces and rousing musical performances.”

Brad joked about the show, “Wait, I thought it was called the 'Brad Paisley Special.' Who added the 'Thinks He's'? Oh well, I'm still psyched.”

The special, airing later this season, will feature guest appearances by Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & The Blowfish, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Jonas Brothers and more.