Brad Paisley To Produce, Star In TV Comedy

Brad Paisley is headed to the small screen. Variety reports that he will star in and executive produce a TV comedy called Fish Out of Water. Following a multiple-outlet bidding war, the show has landed at Amazon.

The show is described as "a Larry Sanders take on celebrity vanity projects and a behind-the-scenes look at country music star Paisley's struggle to keep a simple little fishing show from turning into his own personal Frye Festival."

Over the years, Brad has made guest appearances on TV shows The Crazy Ones, According to Jim, King of the Hill and Nashville.