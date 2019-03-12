Brad Paisley Releases New Single About His Wife

Brad Paisley has released a brand new single to country radio called “My Miracle." He co-wrote the song, which was inspired by his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Brad said, “I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs. I don’t typically put it all out there, but in this one I did. This is the most powerful statement I think I can make. The one I wrote it for, she is my worst critic typically, but in this case I think I got it right.”

"My Miracle" follows up Brad's recent Top 25 hit "Bucked Off." Both songs are presumably for a future studio album.