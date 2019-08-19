Brantley Gilbert And Wife Preparing Son For Baby Sister

Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber, are preparing their almost two-year-old son, Barrett, for the arrival of his baby sister next month. Brantley tells us that Barrett seems to make some connection to his mom's tummy and the baby, but he tells us it's really anyone's guess if he gets it. “I don’t think he knows exactly what the deal is. Like I can ask him where she is and he’ll go to Amber and he’ll point to her tummy. And you know, I’ll tell him to take me to sissy’s room and he’ll take me down there and he’ll tell me whose bed it is. So he knows something’s up and something’s coming, but at 20 months I don’t know if he’s wrapped his mind around, 'Dude, my whole world’s about to get turned on its head.'"

Baby girl Gilbert is due on September 18th. Barrett will celebrate his second birthday in November.

Brantley's Not Like Us Tour kicks off on Thursday (August 22nd) in Bangor, ME with Michael Ray and Lindsay Ell, who is his duet partner on his current hit single, “What Happens in a Small Town.”