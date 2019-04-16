Brantley Gilbert Announces New Tour

Brantley Gilbert is heading out on the road this summer. The singer just announced dates for his “Not Like Us Tour,” featuring special guests Michael Ray and Lindsay Ell.

“I’m trying to open things up, but keep bringing the intensity,” Brantley shares about the trek. “I think Michael really gets how guys feel, and rolls into a sound that’s all his own, and Lindsay, man, the only thing better than the way she sings is the way she plays that guitar!”

He adds, “I am really fired up to be bringing both these folks out on the road this fall, because I know they’re gonna give the BG Nation something that’s gonna lift’em up, throw’em down, and make them glad they got there early.”

The trek is set to kick off June 20th in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the dates confirmed through October 11th in Charlotte, North Carolina, with more dates expected to be added.