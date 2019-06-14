Brantley Gilbert Is Preparing to Be Wrapped

June 14, 2019
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© Admedia, Inc

Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber will have their second child, a daughter, in September. 

Brantley has no expectations for his little girl other than to spoil her rotten.

"Right now we're just praying for happy and healthy. All my buddies around me, a lot of them have daughters and told me you're going to be wrapped around her finger. And you know, God saw fit to put her in our lives. I'm going to be her dad and that's going to be my number-one priority."

Tags: 
Brantley Gilbert
Daughter
Dad

Recent Podcast Audio
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To John Rich WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Eddie Montgomerey WYCDFM: On-Demand
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael And Grunwald Talk With Lady Antebellum On Their New Single WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes