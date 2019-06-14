Brantley Gilbert Is Preparing to Be Wrapped

Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber will have their second child, a daughter, in September.

Brantley has no expectations for his little girl other than to spoil her rotten.

"Right now we're just praying for happy and healthy. All my buddies around me, a lot of them have daughters and told me you're going to be wrapped around her finger. And you know, God saw fit to put her in our lives. I'm going to be her dad and that's going to be my number-one priority."