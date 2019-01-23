Brantley Gilbert’s Sees “Trouble” With His Son

Brantley Gilbert’s son Barrett is about 17-months-old and it sounds like he’s already taking after his dad.

Brantley says that while is son is a “doll,” he’s definitely “opinionated,” and has a “temper,” explaining, “I could tell you if it’s true and you pay for your raising, then I’m in trouble, cause he definitely is showing some signs.”

He does say there are things about Barrett that remind him of his wife, adding, "He’s a mama’s boy, and I’m alright with that. I was a mama’s boy. It worked out alright for me.”