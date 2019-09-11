Brantley Gilbert Welcomes Daughter

September 11, 2019
Chuck Rachael Grunwald Morning Show Jessie
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© Ron Elkman

Categories: 
Country

Congratulations are in order for Brantley Gilbert. The singer and wife Amber welcomed daughter Braylen Hendrix Gilbert at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, Georgia on Monday.

“It’s such a blessing for us to welcome Braylen and both momma and baby girl are doing great,” Brantley tells “People.” 

Braylen is the couple’s second child. They are already parents to son Barrett, who is 22-months-old.

 

Happy.... Healthy.... Blessed.... Thanks @people.... -- @rebel1.be1

A post shared by Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) on

Tags: 
Brantley Gilbert
Amber
New Baby
announcement
Braylen Hendrix Gilbert