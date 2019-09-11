Brantley Gilbert Welcomes Daughter

Congratulations are in order for Brantley Gilbert. The singer and wife Amber welcomed daughter Braylen Hendrix Gilbert at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, Georgia on Monday.

“It’s such a blessing for us to welcome Braylen and both momma and baby girl are doing great,” Brantley tells “People.”

Braylen is the couple’s second child. They are already parents to son Barrett, who is 22-months-old.