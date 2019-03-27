Brantley Gilbert & Wife Expecting Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber. The couple just announced they are expecting their second child, which will be a baby girl.

The pair shared pictures of their gender reveal with “People,” showing them opening a box which let loose pink balloons and confetti, although Brantley got a peak early when one pink balloon escaped prematurely.

“Oh, I cried!” Brantley tells the mag. “I was so sure it was a boy. I wasn’t ready for it to be a little girl — and man, when it was! I just wanted a healthy, happy baby, but a little girl means a whole other deal.”

He adds, “I know I have so much to learn. You even diaper them differently, so I’m gonna be learning a whole lot of stuff from these books Amber reads — and I can’t wait!”

The couple is already parents to a 16-month-old son Barrett, who Brantley says looks just like he did when he was a kid, especially with his hair. He shares, “I was bleach blonde when I was a baby. And we’re both curly headed. Mine was more like a flip curl thing, you know.” The couple really hasn’t cut Barrett's hair yet, but Brantley knows they are “getting close.” “I mean it gets in his face too, you know, and all that,” he says. “But he’s something else. He is literally just my whole world, him and his mama.”