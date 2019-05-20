Brantley Gilbert's Son Is Just Like His Dad

Brantley Gilbert's 18-month-old son Barrett is a lot like his dad - they both love the outdoors. Brantley says that while Barrett has a few favorite TV shows like Mickey Mouse and Paw Patrol, he's mainly just interested in the music and then want's to get outside. He tells us, “When I say this kid wants to be outside I mean he wants to get outside. He would rather stand on the windowsill and look out the window than he would sit in front of the TV, and that’s the honest to God truth. When the songs come on he’ll go over there and he’ll stomp his foot and he’ll look at the TV, but when the song goes off, he’s over it. He’s ready to go outside.”