Brett Eldredge Puts Social Media On The Backburner

Brett Eldredge has made a huge life change, and if you follow him on social media, you may have already figured it out. He has stepped away, posting quite infrequently if at all these days. In fact, he's traded in his high-tech phone for a flip phone in an effort to rid himself of the many distractions that once monopolized his time.

Brett tells us, "I started the year in Malibu in January and I went by myself for most of it and then I had some writers come in, but I had my flip phone, no social media, all my . . . I had an iPad to find stuff but I deleted all those apps. I deleted everything. I just got deep with myself and with writing. I recommend it to everybody. It's a commitment, but I was the guy that was on it all the time and I feel so much better."

Brett says he is even sleeping better these days, and writing more than ever for his upcoming album.

Earlier this week, Brett celebrated his latest Number One hit, "Love Someone," with a party in Nashville.