Brett Eldredge Taking The Flip Phone Challenge

Brett Eldredge is taking a break from modern technology. The singer revealed on Instagram that he’s giving up his Smartphone and instead going back to his flip phone.

“To start 2019, I am going to go back in time to 2002. That was the year I got my first color flip phone with a lil megapixel camera on it...I felt like a bad ass,” he writes. “I would carry it everywhere I went but never look at it to check the never ending “Breaking News” or constantly compare my life to someone else’s…...I was there, in the moment, with my friends, with life...”

While Brett admits there are “a lot of amazing things about a smart phone,” he notes, “I gotta take a moment to experiment and see what it’s like to be here, RIGHT NOW, lost in the music and not in a screen… here goes the #FlipPhoneChallnege.”