Brett Young And Boyz II Men Team Up For 'CMT Crossroads'

Brett Young and R&B group Boyz II Men will team up for the next installment of CMT Crossroads. The one-hour show premieres on Wednesday, March 27th at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Brett and the trio will collaborate on each other’s hits and share a few stories along the way.

Boyz II Men is the best-selling R&B group of all time, having sold more than 64 million albums worldwide. Last year the group opened for Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour in cities in the U.S. Boyz II Men will be featured in the upcoming comedy with Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron called Long Shot which hits theaters on May 3rd.

Brett is nominated for ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year. His latest single, “Here Tonight, sits in the Top 11 and climbing on the country charts.” Brett was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year.