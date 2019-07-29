Brett Young And Michael Hobby Had A Joint Baby Shower

Brett Young and his wife Taylor and Michael Hobby of A Thousand Horses and his wife Caroline celebrated impending arrivals in a joint baby shower in Nashville.

Thank you SO MUCH to @lynnharnen @jimmyharnen615 @rhondapolhill and @rutherfordiii for throwing us the most INCREDIBLE joint baby shower with @michaelhobby and @carohobby ------------ And thank you so much to everyone that came to share it with us. @taylormillsyoung and I are truly blessed and overwhelmed. Can’t wait to meet these beautiful babies! ------