Brett Young To Be A Dad

Congratulations are in order for Brett Young and wife Taylor. The pair is expecting their first child.

"And then we were 3,” he shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of him and Taylor, with a onesie that reads "I'm with the band." "Taylor and I are absolutely over the moon to be expecting a new little angel into our family.” He added, "Absolutely blessed to be starting this new chapter with my baby and our baby."

Taylor also announced the news on social media, sharing, "Baby Young is due early fall and we could not be more excited! Finding out we were expecting a little one was one of the happiest moments of my life," adding,"Feeling so blessed. I love you baby daddy @brettyoungmusic."

Brett and Taylor tied the knot this past November.