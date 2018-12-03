Brett Young Drops New Song “Catch”

Brett Young’s sophomore album “Ticket to L.A.” drops Friday, and he’s just shared another taste of it with fans. The singer dropped the new song “Catch,” along with a video of a stripped-down performance of the tune.

“‘Catch’ is about that person who comes along when you least expect it and completely changes all your plans,” Brett shares. “I think most of us have felt that way at some point – being so captivated by someone that nothing else seems to matter, so I hope fans can really connect with this one.”

Brett is currently in the middle of his “CMT on Tour: Here Tonight” tour, which hits Boston’s House of Blues on December 7th and 8th.