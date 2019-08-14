Brett Young On His Dream TV Cameos

Plenty of musicians have made cameos in TV shows, but if Brett Young had the chance to be on one of his favorite programs he says “we’d have to be going back in time,” since a lot of his favorites are already off the air.

For example, he says he would have loved to be on “The Office,” where he could play, an “extremely sarcastic type character, kind of crotchety.”

He would have also loved to stop by “Friends,” with his ideal character being one of the show’s “romantic interests that ended up being a lunatic and didn’t work out over the course of half of an episode.”