Brett Young Isn’t Ashamed To Ask For Advice On Being A Dad

June 12, 2019
Brett Young is going to be a first-time father later this year, and he is not ashamed to ask for advice regarding what to expect from fatherhood. “I’m the first one to admit that I need help and so I’m asking anybody that will listen and give advice,” Brett shares. 

Brett and wife Taylor are expecting a baby girl, and luckily a lot of his friends are already dads to daughters themselves, so he has plenty of people to go to for advice. He notes, “all of them say it’s the absolute best. And from what they say, it’s right up my alley and I’m going to love it, so I can’t wait.”

