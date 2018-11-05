Brett Young Is A Married Man!

Congratulations are in order for Brett young who married his longtime love, Taylor Mills, on Saturday in Palm Springs, California. Close friends and family members watched the couple get married during a ceremony officiated by Brett's father and manager.

Some of the guests included Lee Brice and Gavin DeGraw, both of whom performed. Brett and Taylor had dated for six years but broke up when he decided to move to Nashville in order to pursue a country music career. Timing is everything and after Brett wrote many songs on his self-titled debut album about her, they both realized they were finally in the right place at the right time.

ONE MORE THING!: Brett is set to release his sophomore album, "Ticket to L.A.," on December 7th. He recently released "Here Tonight" as the album's first single. He'll also be hitting the road with Kelsea Ballerini on her "Miss Me More" Tour in 2019.