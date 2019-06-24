Brett Young To Release “Acoustic Sessions EP” In September

June 24, 2019
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© PictureGroup

Brett Young is set to release the new EP  “The Acoustic Sessions” on September 13th, featuring stripped down versions of five tracks from his most recent album “Ticket to L.A.”

Brett has already released the acoustic take on “Here Tonight,” and he also just dropped a stripped down version of “Catch.” He is expected to release more acoustic takes in the lead up to the EP’s release.

Check out the track list for “The Acoustic Sessions” EP below:

“Here Tonight”

“Catch”

“Don’t Wanna Write This Song”

“Chapters”

“Ticket to L.A.”

Tags: 
Brett Young
Catch
Acoustic EP

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald Goes DJ Walking At The Hoedown WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To John Rich WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Eddie Montgomerey WYCDFM: On-Demand
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes