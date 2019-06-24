Brett Young To Release “Acoustic Sessions EP” In September

Brett Young is set to release the new EP “The Acoustic Sessions” on September 13th, featuring stripped down versions of five tracks from his most recent album “Ticket to L.A.”

Brett has already released the acoustic take on “Here Tonight,” and he also just dropped a stripped down version of “Catch.” He is expected to release more acoustic takes in the lead up to the EP’s release.

Check out the track list for “The Acoustic Sessions” EP below:

“Here Tonight”

“Catch”

“Don’t Wanna Write This Song”

“Chapters”

“Ticket to L.A.”