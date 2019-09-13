Brett Young’s Wife Reveals Secret Wedding
Brett Young has apparently been a married longer than we actually thought. While he and wife Taylor had a big wedding last November, Taylor just revealed on Instagram that the pair actually secretly got married three months earlier.
“8.10.18 was the day I legally married my soulmate," she shared. "We decided not to tell anyone we were married before our wedding day." She adds that the decision for the early wedding came when the singer was home for a day and they walked passed a chapel in their neighborhood.
"We walked from our house down the street to the Rhinestone Wedding Chapel on music row in Nashville and just like that, a sweet little man married us," she wrote, adding, “We left the Rhinestone Wedding Chapel hand in hand and realized that right next door was a poster commemorating Brett’s current #1 song, 'Mercy'. It was a sign [no pun intended.> It was perfect.”
Brett and Taylor have another big moment in their lives ahead of them. They are currently awaiting the birth of their first child.
Reminiscing about 8.10.18, which will forever be one of the happiest and most special days of my life [swipe to see the video where I couldn’t stop giggling.> 8.10.18 was the day I legally married my soulmate. We decided not to tell anyone we were married before our wedding day [with the exception of my sister because she’s the best secret keeper.> We didn’t want to take away from our wedding ceremony in November. Brett was home from the road for one day. We walked from our house down the street to the Rhinestone Wedding Chapel on music row in Nashville and just like that, a sweet little man married us. We had passed this funny little chapel many, many times and never did I think I would get married there one day. After we got engaged we talked about getting legally married soon after. So of course we thought that getting married at the little chapel on music row was only fitting instead of at the courthouse. On 8.10.18, now married we left the Rhinestone Wedding Chapel hand in hand and realized that right next door was a poster commemorating Brett’s current #1 song, Mercy. It was a sign [no pun intended.> It was perfect. So, happy 1 year [and 1 month> to my perfect person. I’m so thankful that you’ve trusted me with your heart. I’m thankful for this life that we get to spend together. Together forever. From a cute guy I went on a first date with over 10 years ago, to my husband, my soulmate [and soon the father of my child.> From a crush, to a love I only dreamed could exist. From a friend to family. The story of us continues to grow perfectly and exactly the way god had planned. You’re my everything and my best friend and our journey has just begun. I love you and I’m SO blessed to be your wife and your forever. You fill my heart with so much love and my life with so much happiness. 1 year down, a lifetime to go. #”ItWasAPrettyFunDay” #ForeverYoungT+B -- ----------