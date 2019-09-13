Brett Young’s Wife Reveals Secret Wedding

Brett Young has apparently been a married longer than we actually thought. While he and wife Taylor had a big wedding last November, Taylor just revealed on Instagram that the pair actually secretly got married three months earlier.

“8.10.18 was the day I legally married my soulmate," she shared. "We decided not to tell anyone we were married before our wedding day." She adds that the decision for the early wedding came when the singer was home for a day and they walked passed a chapel in their neighborhood.

"We walked from our house down the street to the Rhinestone Wedding Chapel on music row in Nashville and just like that, a sweet little man married us," she wrote, adding, “We left the Rhinestone Wedding Chapel hand in hand and realized that right next door was a poster commemorating Brett’s current #1 song, 'Mercy'. It was a sign [no pun intended.> It was perfect.”

Brett and Taylor have another big moment in their lives ahead of them. They are currently awaiting the birth of their first child.