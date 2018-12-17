Brett Young Was Too Emotional Singing At Wedding

Brett Young got married to fiancée Taylor Mills in California last month and while he performed Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” at the wedding, things didn’t exactly go off as planned.

“I was so choked up trying to sing that I started messing up words,” Brett tells “Entertainment Tonight.”

Luckily, some of Brett’s guests, including Lee Brice, Gavin DeGraw and Luke Combs, also helped entertain guests. “I hope it was as forgettable for them as it was for me,” Brett joked about his performance. “I cut the song short… I was like, ‘You know that was Lee Brice and Gavin DeGraw and Luke Combs… focus on that!’”