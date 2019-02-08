Brooks & Dunn Are Ready for a Reboot

For the first time since 2007, Brooks and Dunn are set to release a new album.

Reboot will feature an all-star lineup performing duets with country's favorite duo. Although a track listing has yet to be released, we do know that the artists taking part in the project include Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, LANco, Ashley McBryde, Midland, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Tyler Booth.

Two things we can confirm -- Luke Combs's track with the duo is "Brand New Man," and Kane Brown joins them on "Believe."