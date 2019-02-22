Brooks & Dunn Reboot “My Next Broken Heart” With Jon Pardi

Brooks & Dunn are set to revisit some of their biggest hits on a new album, “Reboot,” due out April 5th, and they’ve just released a new track from the record. The latest collaboration is a new take on “My Next Broken Heart” featuring Jon Pardi.

Jon is just one of many artists collaborating with the duo on the album. Other guests include Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Kacey Musgraves, Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Midland and more. Check out the track list below.

“Brand New Man” (with Luke Combs)

“Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You” (with Brett Young)

“My Next Broken Heart” (with Jon Pardi)

“Neon Moon” (with Kacey Musgraves)

“Lost and Found” (with Tyler Booth)

“Hard Workin’ Man” (with Brothers Osborne)

“You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” (with Ashley McBryde)

“My Maria” (with Thomas Rhett)

“Red Dirt Road” (with Cody Johnson)

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” (with Midland)

“Mama Don’t Get Dressed Up for Nothing” (with Lanco)

“Believe” (with Kane Brown)