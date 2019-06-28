Brooks & Dunn Team Up With Jon Pardi, Luke Combs For Tonight's 'Crossroads'

Brooks & Dunn team up with some of country’s hottest new stars when CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends premieres tonight (Friday, June 28th) at 10 p.m. ET. The show was filmed in front of thousands of fans on an outdoor stage in downtown Nashville where Kix Brooks & Ronnie Dunn were joined by friends Brett Young, LANCO frontman Brandon Lancaster, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs and Midland.

The one-hour special showcases songs from Brooks & Dunn’s 2019 collaboration project Reboot, featuring re-recordings of their timeless hits with a twist of added guest vocals and new arrangements. One of those re-boots was on the duo's 1991 hit "My Next Broken Heart" with Jon Pardi, who tells us he couldn't wait to sing alongside his musical heroes. "When they asked me to be a part of this project I was first of all super pumped, super excited, like, 'Heck yeah, I want to sing Brooks & Dunn!' I wanted kind of the older honky-tonk shuffle that made them start 'Brand New Man' and 'My Next Broken Heart,' so I wanted that kind of early attitude to bring to this project and we had a blast recording it."

Brooks & Dunn also perform fan-favorites “My Maria” and “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone.”