Brothers Osborne Drop Video For “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Brothers Osborne just dropped the video for their latest single “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” and it takes on a very serious subject. The clip follows a bull rider through a series of struggles, including addiction, as he is drinking and self-medicating with pain killers.

“We’re very excited to release this emotional example of someone’s life being changed by another,” John Osborneshares. “We’re never truly ourselves without the ones we love.” TJ adds, “the directors, Wes and Ryan, knocked this video out of the park. We’re beyond proud of this one.”

The Brothers themselves only appear briefly in the clip, with TJ playing an EMT caring for the rider after he gets bucked off, and John playing a cowboy protecting the rider from a bull.

Brothers Osborne are currently in the midst of a three-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, with shows tonight and tomorrow. The first night featured guest appearances by Maren Morris and Dierks Bentley.