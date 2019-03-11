Budweiser Fixes Old Sexist Ads For International Women’s Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, Budweiser wants to make up for some of its outdated ads from the past. The beer company has partnered with the #SeeHer movement, which is working for more accurate representation of women in the media, to rework three of its old print ads from the 1950s and 60s to “showcase women in more balanced and empowered roles.”

The new and improved ads are being juxtaposed with the old school versions, all of which originally showed a husband and wife with the wife appearing submissive to him, like pouring his beer, cooking for him, or “delighting” him by pairing a Bud with dinner. The modern takes on those old ads were created with female artists and this time, some of them even show the women sipping on their own Budweisers.

The copy for the new ads has also been updated to get rid of any sexist messaging. Like in one ad that originally read, “It’s a fact: Budweiser has delighted more husbands than any other brew ever known,” now reads, “It’s a fact: Budweiser can be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere.”

Monica Rustgi, the vice president of marketing for Budweiser, says it was the brand’s “responsibility” to update the ads and that they’ve started a “long-term partnership” with the #SeeHer movement. Budweiser says we’ll be seeing the updated ads in “The New York Times,” the “Chicago Tribune,” and the “Los Angeles Times,” as well as on social and digital media.