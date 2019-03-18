Budweiser-Infused Meats Are Hitting Stores Soon

Drinking a beer while you eat is fine, but if you wish your meat was actually made with beer, too, now you’re in luck. Budweiser is partnering with corn-fed meat brand Coleman Natural on a new line of beer-infused pork products.

They’ve announced plans to “reinvigorate” grocery aisles with Budweiser jalapeño cheddar beer brats, Budweiser barbecue sauce-slathered St. Louis ribs, and pulled pork. These boozy meats are set to hit stores by early summer.