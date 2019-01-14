A California Man Stole A $10 Million Winning Lotto Ticket From His Roommate

A California man stole his roommate's winning scratch-off lottery ticket. He thought the ticket was worth $10,000, but it was actually worth $10 million.

Adul Saosongyang, 35, was arrested Monday on charges of grand theft.

Saosongyang's roommate bought the lotto ticket for just $30 in December and was under the impression he had won $10,000. When he got home, he told his roommates about his winnings.

Saosongyang and his roommate allegedly purchased their tickets at the same Lucky Grocery and surveillance video was able to help in the invesitgation.

Police determined that Saosongyang's roommate had purchased a similar Lottery Ticket, altered it, then swapped it with the winning ticket.

Saosongyang was invited to the lottery offices to collect the winnings on Monday. But instead was arrested for Grand Theft.