Carly Pearce And Michael Ray Are Married At Last!
Carly Pearce and Michael Ray tied the knot on Sunday in front of about 100 friends and family members at a farm in the Nashville area.
The pair reportedly knew that were destined to become husband and wife since their first date.
Carly said, "Knowing without a shadow of a doubt that I didn't settle for something less than truly the person that I think was made for me is something that I am thankful for."
Michael added, "No mater what, I have her in my corner. Not matter what, she has me in her corner. I tell her, you're never going to face anything alone. Never will there be anything in life that you don't look over and I'm standing beside you."
Found out today getting your marriage license & buying a good bottle of Cabernet costs about the same ----♥️---- #COUNTDOWNISON