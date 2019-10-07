Carly Pearce And Michael Ray Are Married At Last!

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray tied the knot on Sunday in front of about 100 friends and family members at a farm in the Nashville area.

The pair reportedly knew that were destined to become husband and wife since their first date.

Carly said, "Knowing without a shadow of a doubt that I didn't settle for something less than truly the person that I think was made for me is something that I am thankful for."

Michael added, "No mater what, I have her in my corner. Not matter what, she has me in her corner. I tell her, you're never going to face anything alone. Never will there be anything in life that you don't look over and I'm standing beside you."