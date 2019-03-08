Carly Pearce Previews New Country Music Hall Of Fame Exhibit

Carly Pearce is featured in the new Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit “American Currents: The Music of 2018,” and was on hand for a special preview earlier this week, where she was surprised by a visit from Jeannie Seely.

“Country music has been my life since before I can even remember – even my parents said the only thing that would stop me from crying as a baby was the sounds of Vince Gill, Pasty Cline, Alison Krauss and many more legendary voices,” Carly shares. “So it is truly in moments like these, that I have to take a deep breath before believing it’s real…this exhibit is something I only could have dreamed.”

Carly donated the outfit she wore during her Grande Ole Opry debut in 2015 to the exhibit, which consisted of a pair of Old Gringo cowboy boots with Swarovski crystals and a black dress. She says her mom bought her the expensive boots years ago but made her promise not to wear them until she sang at the Opry. “I kept that promise and didn’t open the box until my debut,” she says. “Since then, I’ve only worn them on that stage because they are a pure example of my hard work and parents’ belief and love.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s “American Currents: The Music of 2018” opens today, and runs through February 8th, 2020.