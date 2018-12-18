Carrie Hits Back With Love After Someone Criticized Her “Sunday Night Football” Song

Carrie Underwood isn't about to let a little criticism get her down. The singer took to social media to respond to an Internet troll who insulted her and her “Sunday Night Football” theme, but instead of blasting the critic, she decided to spread some love.

The troll in question tweeted, “I love that NBC has been reading everyone's Collinsworth slide tweets because it means they've also been reading all the tweets about how much we hate the new Carrie Underwood song,” to which Carrie replied, “Hey, I know my music isn’t for everyone, but I love what I do and I love being a part of @SNFonNBC ! I am one lucky lady! I also love women who build other women up...just saying...”

She then added even more positive messages to her Twitter feed, writing, “Today, let’s be positive. Let’s be NICE to each other. Let’s do something nice FOR someone else. Smile at a stranger,” adding, “It’s the start of a new week! Today is precious! Don’t waste it! Sending love and cheer to you all!!!”

