Carrie Underwood And Family Spend The Day With Cookie Monster

June 17, 2019
Mike Fisher and Isaiah Michael Fisher attend as Carrie Underwood is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

While on tour last week, with some time off, Carrie Underwood spent the day with Cookie Monster and friends at Sesame Place. In an Instagram post she stated: “We all had so much fun! Isaiah got to see some of his furry monster friends and we got to watch him love every minute! I think even Jacob had fun!”

Carrie, her husband Mike Fisher, and both kids rode rides, played games and watched a parade while there.

 

We had a day off today and we were near @sesameplace so we took the boys! We all had so much fun! Isaiah got to see some of his furry monster friends and we got to watch him love every minute! I think even Jacob had fun! We rode rides, played games and even saw a parade! We already can’t wait to come back!!! Thanks to Dana and the staff for being so sweet to us! ❤️ #Elmo #CookieMonster #BigBird #SesameStreet

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

