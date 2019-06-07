Carrie Underwood Calls Her Latest CMT Awards Milestone “Crazy”

Carrie Underwood took home two honors at the CMT Music Awards, and with those wins she is now the winning-est artist in CMT Music Award history.

“It’s crazy,” Carrie tells “Entertainment Tonight” about the honor, noting that it’s all because of the fans that have been supporting her since her “American Idol” days.

"My husband was like, 'Oh my gosh, your fans like to vote,' and I was like, 'Well, that's how I'm here in the first place,” she said. “They've been voting for me since day one. Since I was on ‘American Idol.’ So they know the drill."

She adds, “it's just really cool that they're still supporting me after all these years."