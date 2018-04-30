Carrie Underwood Could Be The Best Performer Of The National Anthem
April 30, 2018
Carrie Underwood performed the National Anthem before last night's (Sunday, April 29th) playoff game between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets. This was Game 2 of their 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs series held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
.@carrieunderwood bringin' down the HOUSE, as usual. ---- pic.twitter.com/Vajbson6v3— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 29, 2018
Anthem singers at this year's previous playoff games include Dierks Bentley and Del McCoury, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley and Rascal Flatts.