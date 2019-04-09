Carrie Underwood Doing Double Duty Before The ACM's

One thing a breastfeeding mother like Carrie Underwood will tell you is that if you don't express that milk, it can be quite painful. So when her ACM Awards glam appointment and her pump schedule clashed, like any celebrity working mother, she handled it.

She also shared it on her Instagram.

Looking like 10 million bucks, Carrie posted a very discreet picture with her wavy blonde tresses concealing the necessary appliance. In the caption, she wrote, "Getting ready for performance. Also pumping."