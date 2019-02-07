Carrie Underwood Donates To California School

Students in Paradise, California are trying to raise money to help rebuild their school, which was devastated by wildfires. They shot a video asking their favorite singer, Carrie Underwood, if she would contribute. Carrie, whose mom was a teacher and whose sisters are currently teachers, was more than glad to help.

Hey, @carrieunderwood my students have a message for you! pic.twitter.com/qxBuZ1Osv2 — Regan Lonien (@MrsLonien) January 2, 2019