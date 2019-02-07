Carrie Underwood Donates To California School
February 7, 2019
Students in Paradise, California are trying to raise money to help rebuild their school, which was devastated by wildfires. They shot a video asking their favorite singer, Carrie Underwood, if she would contribute. Carrie, whose mom was a teacher and whose sisters are currently teachers, was more than glad to help.
Hey, @carrieunderwood my students have a message for you! pic.twitter.com/qxBuZ1Osv2— Regan Lonien (@MrsLonien) January 2, 2019
My mom was a teacher and my 2 sisters are also teachers. It’s so great to see a teacher and her students making a difference in the world! Of course I’m happy to help! #LoveWins ❤ https://t.co/gHC5H0dlnn— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 5, 2019