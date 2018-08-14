Carrie Underwood Excited To Return The CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are set to return as hosts of the CMA Awards for an 11th time, and Carrie is “super excited” to return for the gig.

Carrie says hosting the CMA Awards is a “lot of fun,” but admits it’s a lot of “pressure” and “work.” But no matter how much work it is, Carrie still loves the job. She notes, “we kinda get to be the ones that represent country music and we take our jobs very seriously, but we love what we do.”

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards take place November 14th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, airing live on ABC.