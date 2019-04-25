Carrie Underwood Is Looking For Rappers

April 25, 2019
Carrie Underwood has been added to the list of 2019 ACM Awards performers

Start practicing your best Ludacris impersonation.

Carrie Underwood will choose one lucky fan from each stop on her Cry Pretty 360 tour to join her on stage to rap while she sings "The Champion."

To enter, you have to know the entire rap portion of the song and submit a video to her website. 

