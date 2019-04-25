Carrie Underwood Is Looking For Rappers
Start practicing your best Ludacris impersonation.
Carrie Underwood will choose one lucky fan from each stop on her Cry Pretty 360 tour to join her on stage to rap while she sings "The Champion."
To enter, you have to know the entire rap portion of the song and submit a video to her website.
How about I sing and you do the rap on #TheChampion with me live on the #CryPrettyTour360? Let’s honor your inspirations together in a city near you! Details: https://t.co/7l66Nw6GZ9 pic.twitter.com/yqejN5WixQ— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 24, 2019