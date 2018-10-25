Carrie Underwood Mommy Shamed Over Soccer Mom Selfie

Carrie Underwood posted a selfie over the weekend from her son Isaiah’s first soccer game, and believe it or not, she’s getting mommy shamed over it. So, what has got folks in the Internet in an uproar? Well, apparently some trolls out there took issue with how much makeup Carrie was wearing at the game.

"Well that is a crap ton of makeup for a soccer game," one person noted, while another added "Holy makeup and painted on eyebrows." And then there was the person who shared, "Carrie I’m going to be honest. You are so beautiful honey you don’t need all that makeup. Embrace your natural beauty cause there aren’t many women (including me) who have it. Love ya.”

Of course, Carrie also had her defenders. "Carrie girl you be the soccer mom that you wanna be...let the others be jealous. By the way, very pretty so early in the morning," one wrote, while another added. "The main thing is that she is a Mom attending her son's soccer game…So, she was wearing a lot of makeup. REALLY?????"

So far Carrie hasn’t responded to the shaming.