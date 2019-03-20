Carrie Underwood Posts Inspiring Message About Accepting Her Body Post Baby

Carrie Underwood had her second son Jacob back in January, and while some celebrity moms are quick to get back into shape, Carrie is realizing it isn’t as easy after baby number two, and she’s learning to be okay with that.

“I’m going to be honest, “bouncing back” after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” she shares in an inspiring post on Instagram. “I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can.”

She adds, “As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob. And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk.”

Carrie adds in the post that she can’t work out as hard as she did in the past or run as fast, but she’s learning to accept that. “Right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can’t. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal,” she shares. “I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!”